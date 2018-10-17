Buy Wemax One Pro FMWS01C ANSI Lumens Laser Projector For Just $1909 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]



Capable of delivering up to 150-inches high-definition images in 50cm, the Wemax One Pro FMWS01C is quite an irresistible laser projector that boasts an impressive array of features. It is also worth noting that you get a product life of about 25,000 hours.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with high-end laser projectors that offer similar features, the Wemax One Pro FMWS01C will surprisingly not burn a hole in your pocket. If this shred of information has stirred your interest, we suggest you continue reading.

Touted as the world’s first ultra-short projector to adopt ALPD (advanced laser display) technology, the Wemax One Pro FMWS01C has now gone up for sale carrying a reduced price tag on GearBest. As a result, you can now buy this feature-laden laser projector at a heavily discounted price of just $1929.

On top of that, you can extend this significant 19% reduction in the device’s original asking price by applying coupon code IT-CN01MAX at the time of checking out. The coupon helps you bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $1909.

In other words, you can save an extra $20 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before proceeding to check out. An absolute bargain at this price, the high-tech Wemax One Pro FMWS01C employs a compact, minimalist “box” design language in a bid to achieve user-friendly design goals.

Moreover, you can control the Wemax One Pro FMWS01C without breaking much of a sweat. It offers a voice assistant and a myriad of other interactive ways to find your favorite program.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out more details about the Wemax One Pro FMWS01C laser projector and grabbing the discount. With only 29 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in just 1 day.

