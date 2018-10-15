Asus to launch two new smartphones in India on October 17, will be Flipkart exclusive

Asus has received position response in the Indian market for its Zenfone 5Z flagship smartphone and Zenfone Max Pro M1 mid-range phone. Now, after the success of both those devices, the Taiwan-based company is now all set to launch new devices in the Indian market.

Recently, we reported that the company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 17th October in India. Now, it’s confirmed that Asus will be announcing two new smartphones at the event. Also, this is the global launch event, meaning that both the devices will first get launched in India. The event will also be live-streamed by the company.

The successor of the Zenfone Max Pro M1, dubbed as Zenfone Max Pro M2, is in the works and was recently certified by EEC in Russia. While the company has not revealed anything related to the phone, there’s a possibility that Asus could announce Zenfone Max Pro M2 at the event.

Like the Zenfone 5Z and Zenfone Max Pro M1, the upcoming phones from the company will also be available for purchase exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart. However, the company has not revealed any details related to the smartphones but it appears that the new devices will be a part of company’s Zenfone lineup.

Read More: Asus’ ROG gaming smartphone to be available for pre-order in the US from October 18, pricing revealed

Asus has adopted the strategy of aggressive pricing in the Indian market, which seems to be working very well for the company. So, we are expecting the upcoming phones to have aggressive pricing. To know for sure what’s up the company sleeves, we’ll have to wait until the company makes the devices official on 17th October.

(Source)