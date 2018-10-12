ASUS to launch new Zenfone on October 17 in India

Just when we thought that our calendar was already filled with product launches this month, ASUS has announced it has a new phone coming soon. The Taiwanese electronics giant has begun sending out invites for a new phone set to launch in India.

According to the invite, ASUS will unveil a new Zenfone on October 17 in Delhi. The event will begin at 12:30 Midday but there is no info on the venue and we also do not know if it will be live-streamed.

We literally have no idea what phone ASUS plans to launch. The manufacturer has said it will launch the ASUS ROG Phone in India but the invite clearly says this launch is for a new Zenfone.

READ MORE: Asus ROG Phone to be available for pre-order in the US from October 18, pricing revealed

ASUS has not launched a new Zenfone in a while. Its Zenfone Max Pro (M1) was well received in India and a successor was certified last week. So there is a high chance next week’s launch is for the Zenfone Max Pro (M2).

(Via)