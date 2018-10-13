Get The NO.1 F18 GPS Sports Smartwatch At A Dropped Price Of Just $37.99 On GearBest

If you’re an adventure junkie looking for a rugged sports watch that doesn’t cost a bomb, you’ve come to the right place. Chinese smartwatch maker NO.1 has made its well-received F18 smartwatch available to cost-conscious buyers at a dropped price on GearBest.

The latest addition in the company’s well-received NO.1 F-series dubbed the F18 would normally set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores. But much to the relief of those living on a tight budget, the feature-rich sports smartwatch has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price of just $$37.99 on the popular Chinese online store.

This is a noteworthy 40% reduction in the original asking price of the NO.1 F18 and it will be specifically valid for the black color version of the smartwatch. Before we delve further into the details about the discount, let us take a look at the features that make the NO.1 F18 an irresistible smartwatch.

The NO.1 sports an easily readable 1.3-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. Housed in a stainless steel case, the watch features a round-shaped dial and comfortable band made using high-quality silicone material.

Moreover, it packs a built-in Nordic 52832 chip, under the hood. The watch can be dunked into a meter deep body of water for 30 minutes without inflicting any sort of damage since it is IP68 certified.

It adopts Bluetooth 4.2 version to enable Bluetooth calling. It can even display the caller’s name and has a phone call reminder. As far as health trackers are concerned, the NO. 1 F18 comes with a heart rate monitor, a pedometer, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitor.

Furthermore, the NO.1 branded sports smartwatch has a message reminder and alarm functions. It displays notifications for apps like Facebook, Gmail, QQ, Skype, Twitter, Wechat, and WhatsApp. The watch is compatible with Android 4.4 / iOS 8.0 or above and is backed by a 350mAh battery that delivers a standby time of 25 days.

If the NO.1 F18 GPS sports smartwatch has stirred your interest, all you need to do is to follow this link to check out more details and avail the discount. Note that there were only 28 pieces remaining for this promo, which is slated to end in 2 days.

Get 40% Off On NO.1 F18 GPS Sports Smartwatch