Geekbench reveals Lenovo S5 Pro will have a Snapdragon 660 SoC, TENAA listing surfaces too

The Lenovo S5 is scheduled to get a Pro version on October 18. We first learned of the S5 Pro’s existence via a Weibo post by Lenovo‘s own CEO. The social media platform usually identifies the device used in making a post, and for that specific post, which was actually a teaser for the manufacturer’s upcoming phone with four rear cameras, the Lenovo Z5 Pro was the device used.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench and now we have an idea of what some of its specs are. The device was benchmarked today as the “Lenovo Lenovo L58041”.

The benchmark result reveals the Z5 Pro will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor and will have 6GB of RAM. Its benchmark scores are 1337 and 4928 points for the single-core and multi-core score respectively.

It turns out that a device with the same model number as above already got its TENAA certification. Thankfully, the TENAA listing reveals all the specs of the device and also includes images.

The Lenovo S5 Pro will have a 6.18-inch display with a 2246 x 1080 resolution. This is a much bigger screen than the S5’s 5.7” screen. The resolution is the same as that of the Motorola P30, so it is safe to say the S5 Pro will have a notch.

TENAA says the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and will come with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of expandable storage. Just like its sibling, the Lenovo S5 Pro will come with dual rear cameras – one is a 20MP sensor and the other is a 12MP sensor. However, the sensors are arranged vertically on the phone.

Lenovo has also added an extra sensor to the front of the phone, so the S5 Pro gets a 20MP + 8MP combination for selfies. The 8MP camera is likely for capturing depth details. TENAA says the phone will have a 3500mAh battery and will come in black, red, gold, silver, and white.

READ MORE: Lenovo announces rollout of ZUI 4.0 update for its ZUK smartphones

The images on TENAA are of the black variant. The front is covered in glass and the back is made of metal, however, there are no visible antenna lines. The images reveal the phone will have its fingerprint scanner on the back. The power button and volume rocker are on the right and the SIM tray sits on the left.

(Sources: 1, 2 | Via)