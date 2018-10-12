Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Honor 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Specs Comparison

In 2018, you need less than €200 if you want to get a smartphone which performs in a sufficient way in every scenario. But you have to face some compromises and you need to have some knowledge in the matter to choose the right device for you. If you are searching for a low-end handset allowing you to save money in this period, the newly-announced Nokia 3.1 Plus, Huawei Honor 8C, and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (known as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with Android One in the global market) are three very interesting choices. This comparison will help you to find the best among these.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Huawei Honor 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Nokia 3.1 Plus Huawei Honor 8C Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.9 x 76.4 x 8.2, 180 grams N/D 149.3 x 71.7 x 8.8 mm, 178 grams DISPLAY 6.0 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 268 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 269 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.84 inches, 1080 x 2280 pixels, 432 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio P22, octa-core 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2 GHz MEMORY 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 5 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.2 front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/2.2 and f/2.2

5 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3500 mAh 4000 mAh, Charging 5V / 2A 10W 4000 mAh, Charging 5V / 2A 10W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

The handset I personally like more than the others is Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro for two reasons. First, it has a more attractive design thanks to its bezel-less display and the elegant metal back. Second, it is more compact, so easier to use with one hand and to keep in a pocket. Huawei Honor 8C comes right after, while Nokia 3.1 Plus has a more classic design which brings nothing really innovative.

Display

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has the most exciting display as it is the only one to feature a Full HD+ resolution which provides a lot of detail more. On the other hand, it has the smallest display and you might not like it if you are an advanced user or a gamer. Nokia 3.1 Plus and Huawei Honor 8C have bigger displays, but their resolution is only 720p. So Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro wins.

Specs & Software

If performance is your main concern, then you should definitely go for the Huawei Honor 8C. It is the first smartphone to sport the new Snapdragon 632 chipset by Qualcomm which, according to the San Diego-based giant, will provide up to 40 percent better performance compared to Snapdragon 625 (present on the Redmi 6 Pro) and 626. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro takes the second place, while Nokia 3.1 Plus is less powerful and it does not have a 4 GB of RAM version, unlike the others. While Honor 8C and Redmi 6 Pro come with customized user interfaces (EMUI and MIUI, Nokia 3.1 Plus has the stock Android One.

Camera

My favorite camera is the one on board of the Honor 8C due to its brighter aperture which allows achieving better results even when light conditions are not the best. And it is the same with the front camera which carries a resolution of 8 MP and can record videos with resolutions up to 1080p.

Battery

Despite Nokia 3.1 Plus is a bigger device, Huawei Honor 8C and Xiaomi Mi Redmi 6 Pro have the biggest batteries and they should last more. Given that Honor 8C was officially announced a few days ago, we had no chance to test its battery and we can not tell you which will last more between it and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

Price

Nokia 3.1 Plus will soon hit the shelves with a price tag of $154/€133 in India, Honor 8C will sell for €136/$158 in China and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is currently available for about $150/€130 in the global market. In my opinion, Honor 8C is the most interesting device in this comparison, but there are very marginal differences between these devices, so there is not a real winner.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Huawei Honor 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: PROs and CONS

Nokia 3.1 Plus

PROs

Wide display

Affordable price

Good battery

Front-facing LED flash

CONS

Low display resolution

Huawei Honor 8C

PROs

Good hardware

Big battery

Dedicated micro SD slot

Nice camera

CONS

Low display resolution

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

PROs

Compact

Big battery

Wide availability

Good display

Micro SD dedicated slot

CONS