Nokia 3.1 Plus with 5.99-inch HD+ display and MediaTek P22 SoC launched in India

HMD Global seems to on a launching spree. After launching the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the Indian market, the company has today launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus in India, which is a successor to the Nokia 3.1 launched in India a few months ago.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display that offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset which is manufactured using the 12nm process. This is the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi Redmi 6 smartphone.

The device has two variants — one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and another packing 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back, offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For taking selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both camera comes with support for live bokeh or Portrait mode for capturing images with blurred background.

As for the software, just like other Nokia smartphones, this one too is a part of Google‘s Android One programme, and is promised to receive monthly security updates. It runs the latest Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery but lacks fast charging support.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 11,499, which roughly converts to $154. The pricing isn’t competetive looking at the current market scenario. It will be available for purchase in India from 19th October in Blue, White, and Baltic colors. Based on the phone’s specs, it’ll compete against the likes of Redmi 6 Pro and Realme 2.