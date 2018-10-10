Nokia X7 very likely to launch on October 16

At the beginning of this month, HMD Global had announced the Nokia 7.1 smartphone. The mid-range phone arrived with a notched display design and Snapdragon 636. Today, the Finnish confirmed through its Nokia Mobile Weibo account that it will be holding an unveil event on Oct. 16 to announce a new smartphone. The teaser image shared by the company suggests that the company will be debuting the Nokia X7 smartphone on the said date.

Some may speculate that HMD Global may debut the Nokia 7.1 smartphone in China on Oct. 16. However, the camera module shown in the below teaser is bit different from the camera setup of the Nokia 7.1.

In the teaser image, ZEISS branding can be seen clearly mentioned between the two camera sensors. Also, the dual-tone LED flash is placed on left side of the vertical camera. The Nokia 7.1 also features ZEISS branding between the two cameras present on its rear. Unlike the upcoming Nokia phone, the Nokia 7.1 has the LED flash placed below the dual camera module. Hence, it is now being that the Finnish firm may announce the Nokia X7 smartphone on Oct. 16.

The Nokia X7 teaser image reveals that it will impress the audience with low-light photography prowess. Rumors have it that the Nokia X7 will be featuring a 6.2-inch display that will carry support for full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 710 chipset is expected to power the smartphone. It may arrive in two models such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM. The handset may include a 3,400mAh battery and it may arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo OS preinstalled.

There is no information available on the pricing of the Nokia X7. The 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM editions of the Nokia 7.1 were introduced with respective pricing of $349 and $400. The Nokia X7 is expected to debut with Nokia 7.1 Plus moniker outside of China. HMD Global will be holding a launch event in India tomorrow. Probably, it may announce the Nokia 7.1 smartphone in India.

