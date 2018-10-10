OPPO R19 render reveals in-display camera for higher screen space; Could it be the display design of OnePlus 7?

The OPPO R15 that was unveiled in last year had arrived with a notched screen. Two months ago, the OPPO R17 had arrived as the successor of the R15. The waterdrop notch display design allowed the R17 to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio than the R15. Popular tipster IceUniverse has revealed that the Chinese manufacturer is working on OPPO R19 smartphone. He has also claimed that the R19 will be arriving with an in-display camera which will make it possible to produce even higher screen space than the R17.

Shown below is the render of the upcoming OPPO R19 smartphone. As it can be seen, except for the slightly thick bottom bezel, the display of the alleged OPPO R19 is surrounded by super-slim bezels. The handset features a notch-less display. Instead of the notch, it features a small selfie camera hole at the top portion of the screen. The smartphone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The rear design of the phone is almost identical to OPPO R17. The R19’s rear seems to be made out of glass. The bluish-green color gradient rear has a vertical dual camera setup followed by an LED flash. Below it is the logo of the company.

There is no confirmation on whether the above render is genuine. IceUniverse has had a consistent track record for leaking information on forthcoming smartphones. Hence, there is a possibility that that R19 may sport the in-screen camera display design. OnePlus has been borrowing its display design for its smartphones. For instance, the front appearance of the upcoming OnePlus 6T resembles with OPPO R17 and R17 Pro. Hence, there is a possibility that the OnePlus 7 smartphone arriving next year may also feature in-display camera like the OPPO R19.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the specifications of the smartphone. The above poster reveals that the R19 may debut in March 2019. It can be speculated that the handset may feature an AMOLED screen of around 6.4 inches, Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 710 and 8 GB of RAM.

(source)