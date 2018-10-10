Oppo K1 is now available for pre-order in China, pricing starts at 1,599 Yuan

Oppo will be launching its latest smartphone today in China, named Oppo K1. Ahead of the phone’s official launch, the company has started taking pre-orders for the device, which will being shipping on 19th October.

The Oppo K1 will be available in two color options — Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red. It’ll be available in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. As for the pricing, the 4GB RAM model costs 1,599 Yuan (approx. $231) while the 6GB RAM model is priced at 1,799 Yuan (approximately $260).

In terms of the specifications, the phone comes with 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass protection on top. To offer a higher screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent, it features a waterdrop notch on top of the display to house front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, which is the same chipset that powers the likes of Nokia 7 Plus and Vivo V11 Pro. Both the models — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM — comes with 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 25-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the phone comes with a dual camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera is powered by an artificial intelligence technology to enhance the photo capturing experience.

The phone will be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS on top. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and we are expecting the phone to support some kind of fast charging technology as well.