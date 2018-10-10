Buy ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Phablet For Just $249.99 On GearBest



ASUS’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 phablet became an instant hit among those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device after hitting the store shelves earlier this year. Taking its popularity into consideration, the Taiwanese electronics giant is now offering the well-received phablet at a discounted price on GearBest.

The global version of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 phablet that offers a decent array of specs and features has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price of just $249.99 on GearBest. This is a considerable 29% cut down in the device’s original asking price.

Before we delve further into the details, let us take a look at this ASUS-branded phablet’s mean features.

First off, it sports a mammoth 6.0-inch display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. On top of that, the phablet is housed in a sturdy aluminum body with 15.90 x 7.60 x 0.85 cm dimensions and it weighs in at just 0.1800kg.

It packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 processor along with an Adreno 509 GPU, under the hood. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 phablet offers 4GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage that you can expand up to 2TB.

On the photography front, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 phablet houses a 16.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. It runs on Android Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery.

You can avail the aforesaid discount on the black as well as the silver color version of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 phablet. On the downside, there were only 49 pieces of the black and 47 pieces of the silver color version left for this promo, which is slated to end in just 2 days.

In order to ensure you do not miss this opportunity to buy the power-packed ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 phablet at a lowered price, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.

