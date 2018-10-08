Nokia 7.1 vs Honor View 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 8 SE: Specs Comparison

Choosing a device which is not among the best flagship smartphones is never an easy choice. You have to find a compromise and renounce to important high-end specs if you want to save some money. The trick not to make a disappointing purchase if you are not searching for anything particular is to get a well-balanced device at least when it comes to the main specs such as the hardware side, battery and sometimes even the camera department. Nokia 7.1, Honor View 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE are very good choices if you do not want to spend a lot of money, and this comparison will tell you which one is the best.

Nokia 7.1 vs Huawei Honor View 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Nokia 7.1 Huawei Honor View 10 Lite Xiaomi Mi 8 SE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 149.7 x 71.2 x 8 mm, 160 grams 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm, 175 grams 147.3 x 73.1 x 7.5 mm, 164 grams DISPLAY 5.84 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 432 ppi, IPS LCD 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.88 inches, 1080 x 2244 pixels, 423 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

20 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3060 mAh, Fast Charging 9V / 2A 18W 3750 mAh, Charging 5V / 2A 10W 3120 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

If you are one of those users who like to have a beautiful handset, it may be a very good idea to grab a unit of the Honor View 10 Lite. Thanks to its reflective glass back available in four different colors and a display covering almost the whole front panel (more than 84 percent screen-to-body ratio with a notch and a tiny chin), it is definitely the most impressive handset. On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the most original one with its sharp shape, and it is also the sleekest and most compact. I would pick Xiaomi Mi 8 SE for its originality.

Display

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has the best display: an outstanding Super AMOLED panel with a size of 5.88 inches and a Full HD+ resolution. It supports both the HDR10 technology and DCI-P3 coverage for very brilliant and realistic colors. It is even a compact screen, so it is not hard to use even with one hand. Nokia 7.1 takes the second place as it features the HDR10 technology as well which provides very nice colors. Huawei Honor View 10 Lite has the worst viewing quality but it is the biggest one with a huge diagonal of 6.5 inches.

Specs & Software

The winner is Xiaomi Mi 8 SE even when it comes to hardware and performance. It features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which is the best option in the Android market if we exclude the 800 series found on the best flagship phones. So it provides the smoothest and fastest performance in every scenario. Unfortunately, this device does not have a micro SD slot unlike its opponents, but it is available with up to 128 GB of internal storage. Nokia 7.1 is the only device to have Android One installed,

Camera

If you are going to get one of these handsets, do not expect a huge camera quality. When it comes to cameras, these devices are just normal mid-rangers. This does not mean that their cameras are disappointing as they are much more than sufficient, but they are far from flagships. These devices feature similar camera specifications, so we can not choose a winner until we test Nokia 7.1 which is still not available to purchase.

Battery

Given its bigger body, Huawei Honor View 10 Lite has also a bigger battery than its concurrence. It features a lithium unit with a capacity of 3750 mAh which is able to last more than Nokia 7.1 and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and their below-3200 mAh batteries. However, you will need some more time to fully charge it as it does not features a very fast charging technology.

Price

Judging from the overall specification and prices of these phones, I would definitely pick Xiaomi Mi 8 SE due to its better display, compact dimensions, and higher performance. It costs about €300/$344 (price varies depending on the region and stores), while Nokia 7.1 and Honor View 10 Lite cost €319/$366 and €300/$344 respectively.

Nokia 7.1 vs Huawei Honor View 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 8 SE: PROs and CONS

Nokia 7.1

PROs

Compact

Very nice display

Good design

Android One

CONS

Smaller battery

Huawei Honor View 10 Lite

PROs

Great design

Wide display

Good price

Big battery

CONS

Dimensions

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

PROs

Great display

Original design

Compact

Higher performance

CONS