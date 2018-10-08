Moto G7 360-degree renders reveal design from all angles

The rumor mill has started spilling information on the upcoming Moto G7 smartphone. Lenovo-owned Motorola may announce the Moto G series in Q1 or early Q2 2019. Previous reports have revealed that the Moto G7 will be boasting a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor models since it is expected to arrive with a waterdrop notch display. An Indian publication has teamed up with industry expert @OnLeaks to share the 360-degree CAD renders of the Moto G7.

The leak reveals that the company will be launching two Moto G series smartphones next year. The renders that are available in the post belongs to the Moto G7 handset. However, the other device could be an advanced phone that could be called Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G7 CAD renders reveal that it features a waterdrop notched screen. This indicates that the G7 Plus will be also sporting the same display design. The G7 can be sporting a thicker chin with Motorola branding and slimmer side bezels.

The back panel of the phone features the usual round-shaped camera module that includes horizontally aligned dual cameras. Below it is the company’s logo that is embedded with a fingerprint scanner. The bottom edge of the phone houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and an external speaker. The volume buttons and the power key reside on the right edge of the device.

The handset measures 157 x 75.3 x 8mm and with the camera bump, its thickness increases to 9.5mm. The dimensions of the phone suggest that it could be equipped with a 6-inch display.

Shown below is one of the recent tweets from popular tipster Evan Blass. He claims that Motorola will not be releasing C-series, M-series and X-series of smartphones in 2019. Also, unlike the above leak which claims that only two Moto G series devices will be launching in the coming year, Blass claims that the 2019 G-series will include Standard, Play, Plus and Power models.

Lenovo may have cut the Moto C, M, & X lines this year, but next year is going to see a record number of Moto G models: Standard, Play, Plus, and Power. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 4, 2018

Previous rumors have revealed that the Moto G7 will be supporting Full HD+ resolution on its 6-inch IPS LCD display. There is no information on the processor that will be powering the Moto G7. However, it is known that the processor will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Other features of the smartphone include 64 GB internal storage, Android 9 Pie OS, 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras setup, 12-megapixel front camera and 3,000mAh battery.

