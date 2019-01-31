Nokia extends partnership with Pixelworks for high-quality display and video performance

HMD Global, the Finland-based company that makes and sells Nokia branded smartphone, has extended its partnership with Pixelworks, which is a major player in the field of visual display processing and advanced video delivery, for Nokia’s upcoming smartphones.

The Finnish smartphone company had first partnered with Pixelworks for the Nokia 7.1 which sports an impressive PureDisplay panel that enhances the viewing experience on the smartphone. It is also the first smartphone that comes with Pixelworks’ Iris processor coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, delivering impressive visuals on an LCD panel.

The display panel of the Nokia 7.1 — PureDisplay — which embeds the technology of Pixelworks is what makes the smartphone stand out in the overcrowded mid-range smartphone segment. It offers superior HDR tone mapping and advanced viewing experience for HDR10 videos and pictures. It also enables local contrast and sharpness enhancement.

Now, the technology will not be limited to just Nokia 7.1 and will be extended to other Nokia-branded devices as well. The company has confirmed that the future Nokia smartphone will come with technology powered by Pixelworks.

Since the company is hosting a launch event on 24th February during the Mobile World Congress 2019 at Barcelona, Spain, it’ll be interesting to see what the company plans to offer this time. We’ll just have to wait and watch. Stay tuned!