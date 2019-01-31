Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals triple cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung has plenty of Galaxy A-series phones right from Galaxy A10 to Galaxy A90 coming up this year. The Galaxy A10 is expected to be packed with the weakest specs while the A90 is believed to arrive with topnotch specs. Freshly leaked photos of the frame of the upcoming Galaxy A50 have been leaked by an Indian publication.

The first image shows that there is a longer vertical cutout on the Galaxy A50’s frame. This indicates that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with triple rear cameras. The below image shows that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notched display. It means that the smartphone will be sporting Infinity-V that was first seen on the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones.

The bottom side of the frame has cutouts for a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port. It does not feature cutout for speaker grille. The phone’s frame lacks a cutout for the fingerprint scanner. This indicates that the phone may feature an optical in-display fingerprint reader.

The release date of the Galaxy A50 could be approaching fast since it has been already approved by Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance bodies. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone has revealed that it is fueled by the Exynos 9610 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The handset may hit the market in 64 GB and 128 GB storage versions. There is a possibility that both the models may come equipped with 4 GB of RAM.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A50 may sport a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The main sensor among the three rear-mounted lenses could be also of 24-megapixel. The handset could be packed with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the market in multiple color choices such as black, white, silver, blue and pink. The Galaxy A50 is expected to go official after the launch of Galaxy S10 series that is scheduled to happen on Feb. 20.

