OnePlus 6/6T users complaining about distorted, unpleasant recorded sound

OnePlus devices are reeling from various issues these days, whether it is OnePlus5/5T or OnePlus 6/6T. Recently, Android 9.0 Pie update on OnePlus 5/5T lead to some issues for multiple users. Just a day after OnePlus 6/6T users complained about the sudden battery drain. Today, there’s another issue that has to lead the user’s outcry on Reddit discussion board. Many users have shared that recorded audio on OnePlus 6/6T sounds quite distorted.

While recording videos and audios on different third-party apps, users have found the recorded sound quite terrible and tinny. The audio recorded sounds like it has come from the distant planet while hearing it over Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and other third-party apps. Although, Instagram seems to be working fine while recording audio on OnePlus 6/6T devices.

The issue lies in the internal working of apps on how these apps record sounds. Majorly, most of the apps on OnePlus 6/6T record sound using the top microphone, which is specially designed for noise cancellation. A similar issue was witnessed on the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3 models. Although, a small software tweak is needed to fix the problem and improve the recorded audio quality of the device.

Many users are also linking it to trouble while activating the Google Assitant using “Okay Google” or “Hey Google” command. Despite being the flagship devices, OnePlus 6 and 6T are undergoing various issues, which should be addressed suddenly by OnePlus.

Additionally, OnePlus 5 and 5T are also facing several issues after upgrading to Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus has tried fixing them by providing continuous updates after the OxygenOS 9.0 update, but still, many issues are pending. We hope OnePlus will soon address these issues and will help to optimise the performance and stability of all its devices.

