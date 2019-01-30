OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Open Beta 24/26 OTA update halted due to some critical issues

Just a couple of days ago, OnePlus started rolling out a new update to the OxygenOS Open beta build for both OnePlus 5/5T and OnePlus 6/6T devices. It carries various new changes and bug fixes along with several tweaks. Today, OnePlus has halted the Open Beta 24/26 update for Oneplus 5/5T devices. Currently, exact details regarding the sudden halt are not clear, but the company has cited some critical issues.

Yesterday, Manu J, Global product operations manager took to OnePlus communities and informed the users about the latest development. He is terming it as a precautionary step to stop any issue from propagating in the devices. OnePlus hasn’t given any specific date for the update commencement. Well, a critical problem has been reported for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. Here’s what Manu J has posted on forums:

Hey everyone

Due to a critical issue reported on OnePlus 5 and 5T Open beta builds. we are pausing the OTA rollout for now as a precautionary step to make sure the open beta build is well cooked … thank you

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and 4 updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T are still rolling out without any issue. Although, Open Beta 12 and 4 carries various optimisations for a screenshot function. It also supports world clock with weather information enhancement. The new build allows users to quickly reply the messages from the notification bar while in the landscape mode.

OnePlus has not given any specific time about when the Open Beta update will resume for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. Even though, there’s no indication in the recent reply on the OnePlus communities regarding the update resumption.

Additionally, OnePlus 5 and 5T received Android 9.0 Pie update couple of weeks ago. After the update, many users are reporting of several issues and bugs in the device. It seems, OnePlus 5/5T devices are struggling with the latest updates. In the past, incidents of OnePlus users complaining have tremendously increased.