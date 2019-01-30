Meizu Note 9 live shot confirms smaller notch and Snapdragon 675

A leaked live shot of the alleged Meizu Note 9 has surfaced on Weibo. According to Reameizu that was first to spot the image claims that the Meizu Note 9 is codenamed as Mikuho. The leaked image confirms that the smartphone is fueled by Snapdragon 675 chipset and it will be arriving with a waterdrop-style notch screen.

The leaked shot of the alleged Meizu Note 9 reveals that it features a smaller notch compared to other phones with waterdrop notch screens. Including the chin, the smartphone is equipped with slimmer bezels. Rumors have it that the phone could be equipped with a 6.3-inch display that supports full HD+ resolution.

The About Phone page on the device reveals that it is fueled by Snapdragon 6150 which is the codename of the new Snapdragon 675 chipset. Meizu CEO Jack Wong had also confirmed at the beginning of this month that the Meizu Note 9 is powered by Snapdragon 6150. He had also revealed that the handset is packed with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will be also equipped with 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor in its rear-mounted dual camera setup. The smartphone is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Read More: Meizu Zero Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign begins on January 30 in China

The only other information that has appeared in the leaked photo of the Note 9 is that it will be a dual-SIM device. Last week, the Meizu M932Q handset that is believed to be the Meizu Note 9 was approved by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) authority. It is speculated that the phone may debut in China after the country’s Sprint Festival in February. The handset is expected to release in China with a starting price of 999 Yuan (~$149). Hence, it could be arriving as a worthy rival for the Redmi Note 7.

(source|via)