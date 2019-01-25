Meizu Zero Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign begins on January 30 in China

On Wednesday, Meizu had introduced the Meizu Zero as the world’s first smartphone without any physical buttons or ports. It is also the first ever phone to carry support for 18W wireless charging. The Chinese manufacturer also confirmed on the key specifications of the phone, but its pricing and availability was never revealed. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed today that it will be starting a crowdfunding campaign for from Jan. 30 in China.

The Meizu Zero features a curved OLED panel of 5.99 inches that carries support for full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The mSound 2.0 technology makes it possible for the smartphone to emit sound from the screen which eliminates the need for earpiece and external speaker. The screen of the smartphone is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The Meizu Zero is an IP68 certified dustproof and waterproof device. It is equipped with linear motor powered pressure-sensitive virtual buttons for power and volume. The rear panel of the smartphone is made up of ceramic. There is no SIM card slot on the device but carries support for eSIM.

Read More: Meizu Note 9 tipped to release with Snapdragon 675 next month

The 20-megapixel selfie camera and 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera module present on the backside of the Meizu Zero is exactly the same one available on the Meizu 16th smartphone. It runs on Flyme 7 UI flavored Android 9 Pie OS. The exact size of the battery of the phone is not known yet. At the launch, the company had confirmed that the Meizu Zero phone would be available in Black and White color choices.

Since Meizu is yet to receive approvals from regulatory bodies for the eSIM, it may take some time for the phone to hit the Chinese market. There is no word on the international release of the smartphone.

(source)