Royole takes a dig at Xiaomi’s foldable phone, Xiaomi responds

An interesting drama is currently playing out between two of China’s innovative companies, Royole Technology and Xiaomi. A couple of months back, Royole Technology was an unknown company but it blasted into the scene with the unveiling of the first true foldable phone dubbed Royole Flexpai. The company even recently showcased the smartphone at CES 2019. While the company is yet to disclose when the Flexpai will become available, its achievement is about getting overshadowed by Xiaomi’s foldable phone that was outed recently. Even though there are reports that the phone is still a long way from going commercial, the company effectively took the shine off Royole’s Flexpai.

That has apparently not gone down well with Royole as the company’s president recently took a swipe at Xiaomi’s own foldable model. The post didn’t directly mention Xiaomi but the content leaves no one in doubt that Xiaomi was being referred to. The company CEO shared a post by his VP which talked about the patented technology which the company has and how some companies are in the process of imitating its innovation. Obviously, Royole is aware that if Xiaomi goes head to head with it by launching a commercial model at the same time, it won’t survive the competition. The post apparently downplays Xiaomi’s ability to commercialize the concept foldable phone which it believes uses materials that may not be durable.

Xiaomi was quick to respond, that the Xiaomi double folding mobile phone is an innovative product independently developed by Xiaomi. The company went on to state that the flexible folding screen of this phone is the result of joint development by Xiaomi and supply chain partners. The company was also irked by headlines touting Xiaomi to have unveiled the world’s first foldable phone. However, that was clarified in the official response that the double folding design is the first in the industry.

