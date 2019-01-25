Google Coral with Snapdragon 855 appears on GeekBench, Pixel 4?

A mysterious Google device that goes by the name “Google coral” has been spotted on Geekbench. The model is apparently one of the flagship models the company will be releasing this year as it is listed to run the yet to be announced Android Q OS. Android Q is yet to even get into the beta testing phase.

So this could be an Alpha build of the Pixel 4 which will likely be the first device that would feature Google’s next-generation operating system – Android Q. The processor at the heart of the device wasn’t revealed. Instead, it is just listed as “coral”. However, the GeekBench score bares it all as possibly Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. The single core test core of 3296 and multi-core score of 9235 are both up to 10% higher than the Snapdragon 845 chipset on the Pixel 3.

Read Also: Lenovo device believed to be the Phab 3 hits the FCC, packs large battery and single rear camera

The Google coral is also listed with 6GB of RAM meaning we could see up to 8GB or more on the topmost variant. There are also speculations that this could be a new Chromebook model in the works. We’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know exactly what this is.

(source)