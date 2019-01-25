Nokia MWC 2019 event officially confirmed; Nokia 9 PureView could be unveiled

HMD Global has official confirmed that it will be holding its keynote on Feb. 24, a day before the official start of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech event. The announcement has come in the form of a simple tweet from HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. Hopefully, the Finnish firm will be sending out official invites for the upcoming launch event. The company had launched multiple smartphones at MWC 2018 and MWC 2017. Hence, it is speculated to launch several new phones including the Nokia 9 PureView camera-centric phone on Feb. 24.

Nokia 9 PureView

It goes without saying that the Nokia 9 PureView is the one of the most anticipated smartphones of the recent times since it is heavily pegged to arrive with penta-lens camera setup. Recent reports have revealed that the Nokia 9 PureView will be the first phone from the company to come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device is speculated to be equipped with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that is expected to produce 18:9 aspect ratio and Quad HD resolution.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is rumored to power the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone along with 6 GB of RAM. There are some rumors that the company may release its Snapdragon 855 edition later this year.

The Nokia 9 PureView may feature 128 GB of internal storage. It will be loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. It could be packed with a 4,150mAh battery. The phone is also rumored to arrive with wireless charging support. The exact configuration of the penta-lens setup of the Nokia 9 PureView is still under the wraps. In Europe, the smartphone may cost around 749 euros (~$850).

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 8.1 Plus

Nokia 6.2 is rumored to debut as the first Nokia phone with punch-hole display of 6.2 inches. It could be fueled by the Snapdragon 632 chipset and 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM.

The back panel of the phone will be featuring a dual camera setup with ZEISS branded 16-megapixel primary sensor. It will also carry support for OZO Audio technology. It will be receiving power from 3,000mAh battery. It is expected to land in Europe after it makes its debut in China.

Very less details on the specs of the Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphone have surfaced so far. It is expected to measure 156.9 x 76.2 x 7.9mm and house a 6.2-inch display.