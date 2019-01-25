Xiaomi latest stunt sees the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

Since the Redmi Note 7 was announced by Xiaomi last week, we have seen several promotional videos pointing at a solidly built device. In one of the videos, the Redmi Note 7 was stomped, smashed on a table and even struck with a rolling pin severally. The company also shared another video where the mid-range Note 7 was flung down the stairs and in another instance used as a skateboard. We are already convinced that the Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display is durable. However, Xiaomi still wants to deliver that killer punch and they just did that.

A new video showing the Redmi Note 7’s display performing the function of a chopping board has been shared by Redmi’s new CEO Lu Weibing. The video shows the CEO chopping some fruits on top of the Redmi Note 7 in a “Fruit Ninja” style. As you would expect, the phone survives without any serious damage. We do hope this is the last video we’ll be seeing regarding the Redmi Note 7 display’s durability. We are convinced already.

Lest we forget, apart from the durable screen, the Redmi Note 7 still comes with a powerful specs lineup. The device is powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and on the camera end, the device packs a 48MP main camera in a dual camera arrangement.

