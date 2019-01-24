Lenovo device believed to be the Phab 3 hits the FCC, packs large battery and single rear camera

The Lenovo Phab series hasn’t gotten a new member since the Phab 2 Pro back in November 2016. That might change soon as a device believed to be the Phab 3 has been spotted at the FCC.

The Lenovo device has model numbers PB-6505M and PB-6505MC. The latter is for the version launching in India while the second is the version for the rest of the world.

The model number(s) is similar to that of older Phab models. The original Phab’s model number is PB1-750M and the Phab 2 Pro’s model number is PB2-690M.

The FCC documents show the device has a single rear camera, LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also a Dolby Digital logo at the bottom of the device.

The Lenovo PB-6505M measures 198 mm diagonally and also has dimensions 178 x 86 mm which roughly translates to a screen size of more than 7-inches. It also has a 5,180mAh battery and support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

There is no confirmation this is indeed the Phab 3. But the fact that the last in the series is the Phab 2/ Phab 2 Pro means the Phab 3 should come next.

