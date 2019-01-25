The OnePlus 6 and the Oneplus 6T McLaren Edition took the mobile phone realm by storm after hitting the store shelves last year.



Even about a year after its launch, the two phones continue to garner huge popularity among OnePlus fans and smartphone lovers.

Taking this unceasing demand into consideration, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now offering the OnePlus 6 and the 6T McLaren Edition at lowered prices on GeekBuying.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

OnePlus 6

Deemed as one of last year’s most awaited smartphones, the OnePlus 6 doesn’t come cheap. In fact, the phone would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores.

In a bid to make the OnePlus 6 available to those living on a tight budget, OnePlus is now offering the coveted phone at a lowered price of just $539.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 50 percent reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $1089.99. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can get an extra $351 off by applying coupon code GIZ_CGLEMWJX before placing your order.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the OnePlus 6 smartphone further down to $525.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

The aforesaid discount will be valid for the midnight black-tinted variant of the OnePlus 6 that ships with 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of internal storage capacity.

Alternatively, you can get a 38 percent discount on the 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant that usually sells for $725.99. Thanks to the discount, you can now buy this model for $446.99.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in just one day.

Oneplus 6T McLaren Edition

Sporting an extra large 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of FHD+ 2340 x 1080 pixels, the 6T McLaren Edition became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos or playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

Much to the chagrin of cost-conscious buyers, the phone isn’t easy on the pocketbook.

The 6T McLaren Edition was made available to the public in December last year carrying a steep $1076.99 price tag.



OnePlus has now teamed up with GeekBuying to offer its 6T McLaren Edition smartphone at a considerably lowered price of only $849.99.

This is a 21 percent drop in the phone’s 10GB RAM, 256GB ROM variant. On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_BRFNARZL and save $86 more during the checkout process.

The aforesaid coupon helps you reduce the original asking price of the phone to just $839.99 without breaking a sweat.

You can visit this link in order to take advantage of the discount, which will be valid for the orange color version of the phone.

It is worth noting that the promo will come to an end in one day.