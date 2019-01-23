Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone still has several hurdles to cross before commercial availability

Today marked the second time we saw Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone. The first time was a few weeks ago. It was a short video of the phone in use and it was shared by Evan Blass. Today we had another look at the phone but this time, it came from Xiaomi itself.

There is still no official name for the phone yet as it is still a prototype but that is the least of Xiaomi’s problems at the moment. Xiaomi’s head of product development Wang Teng Thomas took to Weibo to reveal they are still sorting out issues related to the device.

Xiaomi’s foldable phone folds outwards twice – a fold on each side. This way, when folded into a phone, the device is practically all screen. Thomas said making a foldable phone that folds outwards is more difficult than one that folds inward. The Xiaomi phone folds outwards twice which means double the complications.

READ MORE: Xiaomi phones dominate list of phones with Quick Charge 4+ support

In a response to a question from a follower, he revealed one of the issues they are battling with is the durability of the device. A phone that is practically all screen is fragile and won’t survive drops. They haven’t found a way to solve this issue yet but it is one of many they are facing before the phone is released for commercial availability.

(Source, Via)