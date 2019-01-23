Get Ready to see more 10GB+ RAM Smartphones in 2019: Digitimes

Over the past couple of years, we have seen the RAM sizes available on smartphones increase from 2GB, 3GB, right up to 6GB. Recently, 8GB RAM sizes got into the fray and this year, we have seen a few smartphones launched with 10GB of RAM. Some had posited back then that 8GB of RAM on flagship phones is more like overkill but DigiTimes reports that we may likely see more smartphones roll out this year with 10GB or more RAM.

The tech blog cites industry sources who also hinted that new Android smartphones will also get some other core components to upgrade this year as it is a major strategy for smartphone companies this year. Some of the additional upgrades include artificial intelligence (AI), multiple lenses. The report also hinted at the strong possibility that 10GB RAM will be the mainstream spec for flagship smartphones released by Android OEMs this year as several of them are already promoting their flagship models with more than 10GB of RAM. Already, we have seen Chinese OEMs Xiaomi, ZTE and Vivo launched new models with 10GB RAM while Lenovo recently unveiled the industry’s first 12GB RAM phone, the Z5 Pro GT.

This upgrade isn’t likely to affect the demand for mobile DRAM substantially until the second half of 2020, the sources said. It will also not likely affect the demand for smartphone replacement as that is expected to remain sluggish until 5G phones go fully commercialized.

