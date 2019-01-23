Chinese 5G phones to cost as much as $80 more than non-5G models

This year is said to be the year of 5G. Network operators are planning to roll out coverage to more cities and a number of manufacturers all have 5G phones in their lineup for the year. These 5G smartphones are expected to sell for more and it has been reported that Chinese manufacturers may set a price range for them.

DigiTimes reports that sources in Taiwan’s supply chain have said that Chinese phone makers may adopt a “5G+500” formula. This means 5G phones will cost about ¥500 more (~$74). The breakdown for the increase is given as about $50 for 5G modem and application processors and about $30 for new antennas, circuit boards, and other related materials.

Consumers should be able to afford the new pricing and manufacturers should still be able to make profits while still recording an increase in growth.

The first gen 5G phones will be powered by modems from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and Intel. Other chip manufacturers are also planning to unveil 5G modems later this year.

