Huawei clarifies misleading report of its phones deleting images from Twitter

The spotlight shone on Huawei recently when a report emerged from China that the company’s phones delete images saved from Twitter by users. Just like when the US thought it had discovered the weapons of Mass Destruction Saddam Hussein had purportedly stockpiled in Iraq. Some respondents were almost certain that Huawei had included a backdoor on their phone’s operating system. The discovery was first reported on Reddit and the post could even mislead some to believe it was indeed a backdoor that could give such access. Well, until Huawei officially responded to the report.

The Chinese tech giant has released a statement that explains the cause of the glitch. The company hinted that it had investigated the issue and discovered that whenever users of certain devices download an image using versions 7.78.0 and 7.77.0 of the Twitter app, a folder is automatically created by the app bearing the same name as the image. The app then immediately deletes the image in the background. Huawei phones come with built-in image protection feature which immediately alerts the user via a pop-up message. The thing is, the image isn’t deleted rather, it can be found at the following location: File Manager/picture/Twitter.

Apparently, there is a glitch on the Twitter app for Huawei phones and this should be fixed in no distant time.

