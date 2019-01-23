Galaxy S10 series will come with a feature of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched as the first phone with support for reverse wireless charging. You could place another phone or device that supports wireless charging on the back of the phone and the Mate 20 Pro will share some of the juice from its 4,200mAh battery to the device. A new report says the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will also come with the feature.

The feature will be officially known as PowerShare and it will be available on all the Galaxy S10 models according to the source, though we are not sure if it includes the Galaxy S10E.

Evidence of the feature is a photo that was taken at what seems to be a demo booth. The photo shows a controller with different buttons that play videos of different features of the Galaxy S10.

The first button plays a video ad of the phone, followed by a button that plays a video talking about the display. The third and fourth buttons are for videos showing off the phone’s in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras respectively while the last one is for the PowerShare reverse wireless charging feature.

The Mate 20 Pro’s reverse wireless charging feature is said to be really slow and considered a waste of time. Hopefully, Samsung”s implementation will be much better.

