Meizu Zero vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X: Specs Comparison

2018 was the year of aesthetic innovations in the smartphones world and the trend is continuing even in 2019. Minimalism in the design became one of the most important priorities of smartphones manufacturers and the new Meizu Zero is a perfect example of it. The Chinese company announced a phone without ports, without speakers, and without physical keys in order to guarantee a totally clean design. Here, we will compare the new flagships with two other phones having an innovative design released in the last year: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Oppo Find X.

Meizu Zero vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X

Meizu Zero Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Oppo Find X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT N/D 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm, 186 g DISPLAY 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.42 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 19.5:9 ratio, AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 8.1 Oreo, ColorOS 5.1 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 20 MP, f/1.8

20 MP front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, OIS

25 MP, f/2.0 front camera BATTERY Fast charging 18W 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging 3730 mAh, fast charging (VOOC Flash Charge) 5V / 4A ADDITIONAL FEATURES eSIM, no ports/speakers/keys, IP68 certification Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras

Design

In my opinion, Meizu Zero is the most innovative and beautiful phone when it comes to aesthetics because it has the cleanest design without needing a slider design nor a notch. It does not have any port and it gets charged via Qi wireless charging, while data transfer happens through WiFi or data networks. It does not have physical keys which are replaced by touch controls at the side, and it does not even have a speaker thanks to the piezoelectric transductor in the display delivering the audio. It does not even have a SIM slot as it supports the eSIM. Further, it has the best build quality and it is fully waterproof and dustproof thanks to the IP68 certification.

Display

Unfortunately, we still have no chance to test the display of the Meizu Zero because it is still not in the market, but on the paper, the display of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 seems better because of the HDR technology making colors look more realistic. It is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5. On the other hand, Oppo Find X has slimmer bezels around the display and this may result better for people who care a lot about the front design. Meizu Zero has thicker bezels, but unlike the Oppo Find X, it does not need a motorized slider housing the sensors and the front camera.

Hardware/Software

All these phones come with the same chipset, so you should not expect a significative difference in their performances. Whatever you choose, you will get a very fast and smooth phone in every scenario, including gaming and the most-demanding multi-tasking. Note that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes with up to 10 GB of RAM, while Oppo Find X does not and we still do not know the configurations in which Meizu Zero will be available as the company did not reveal all the specs of the handset. So Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 may effectively be the most suitable handset for heavy usage patterns.

Camera

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has the most convincing rear camera, at least on the paper. It is a dual sensor with a 12 MP resolution and an f/1.8 aperture, and it supports both OIS and dual pixel autofocus. Even the front cameras seem to be better: they consist of two sensors with 24 and 2 MP (the secondary one is a depth sensor, while in the rear camera it is a telephoto lens), paired with a front-facing LED flash.

Battery

Unfortunately, Meizu did not reveal the battery capacity of the new Zero. Given the absence of ports, there may be more space for the battery, but we have no idea whether or not it will be big. Meanwhile, Oppo Find X has a long-lasting 3730 mAh, while Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has an average 3200 mAh unit that is not able to last as long as its opponent. Note that Meizu Zero cannot be charged via a USB port, so the charging process is slower.

Price

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is an affordable flagship carrying a €560 price tag in the global market, Oppo Find X was launched with a starting price of €770, while we still do not know when Meizu Zero will hit the shelves, neither its price. Personally, I believe that Meizu Zero is a very innovative phone but it is still not so suitable for daily use. 18W wireless charging is still too slow for modern standards and piezoelectric speakers are still too poor in terms of audio experience, so I would not be so comfortable with a phone like that. Unless it comes with an affordable price. But it is still a great experiment and we appreciate it a lot, hoping that Meizu and other Chinese brands will keep innovating like that. The winner of the comparison is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 due to its more affordable price tag, amazing camera performance, and great display, but some may like the Oppo Find X more due to its bigger battery, thinner bezels and its more innovative motorized slider.

Meizu Zero vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X: PRO and CONS

Meizu Zero

PROS

Portless, speakerless, keyless

Great ceramic design

Wireless charging

Nice hardware

Waterproof

CONS

eSIM

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

Oppo Find X

PROS

Motorized slider design

High screen-to-body ratio

Amazing hardware

Bigger battery

CONS