Motorola rolls out Android Pie update to Moto Z3, brings support for 5G Moto Mod too

Motorola isn’t the fastest when it comes to updating its devices. Quite a number of its phones haven’t gotten the Android Pie update yet save for its Android One phones – the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. The update is now rolling out to the Moto Z3 and it brings more than just a slice of pie.

The update brings all the goodness of Android Pie which includes a redesigned navigation, new volume controls, new emojis, a redesigned settings menu, Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery, temporary screen rotation, and a new way to manage your notifications.

It also brings January’s security update and support for Motorola’s 5G Mod which will work with Verizon’s 5G network. The Moto 5G Mod isn’t yet available for purchase yet but its good to know that you won’t need to wait for an update from Motorola for it to work when you eventually get your hands on a unit.

The notification for the update should hit your device but if you haven’t gotten it, you can go to System Updates under phone settings to check for it.

READ MORE: Motorola teases February 7 event in Brazil; Moto G7 expected to be launched

The Moto Z3 has a 6.01-inch 2160 x 1080 display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 which also powers the Moto Z2 Force. The processor is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It has dual 12MP rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3000mAh battery and is splash and dust resistant.

(Source, Via)