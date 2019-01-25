Xiaomi ShareSave app lets you buy its crowdfunded products from China

You know all those cool crowdfunded products on Xiaomi’s Youpin store, you will soon be able to get your hands on them if you reside outside China. As a matter of fact, if you live in India, you can purchase some right now thanks to Xiaomi’s ShareSave app.

If you use shopping apps like AliExpress, you should be able to get the hang of the ShareSave app. You can decide to purchase an item right away, pair with a friend to get up to $10 off or join a team of other buyers till the price drops to $0. You can also kickstart a product by contributing $0.2 which will result in a $2 coupon.

At the moment, there aren’t a lot of exciting products. Current catalog includes CIGA watches, Soocas electronic toothbrushes, Yeelight smart bulbs, the SWDK hand vacuum cleaner, and the SWDK electric mop etc. We expect more products will be added later.

Like it’s written above, the ShareSave app is limited to India for now but there are plans to expand it to more countries in the future.

(Source, Via)