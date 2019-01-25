Huawei eyeing to become largest smartphone manufacturer in 2019

Huawei has proclaimed to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the year 2019. At an event in Beijing China, Richard Yu CEO of Huawei made a statement that they will be number one smartphone brand around the globe. In a statement made out of US ban on Huawei, Richard said, “Even without the U.S. market, we will be number one in the world. I believe at the earliest this year, and next year at the latest.”

The remarks made by Huawei’s CEO seems genuine as they have performed pretty well in the smartphone industry in the year 2017-18. They stood second after Samsung in the number of smartphone sales last year. Earlier, the second spot was with Apple but due to low demand, the Cupertino giant skipped to the third position in August. Since then, Huawei is doing pretty well in the smartphone market and has gained several gains over Apple and Samsung. In the year 2017-2018, Huawei shipments grew over by 35 percent.

Last year was a challenging year for the Chinese giant, their shipments were banned in the US and few other countries. Furthermore, countries like New Zealand and Australia banned the import of 5G equipment due to allegations of Chinese spying over using the Huawei equipment. Despite proper proofs company has reeled from huge losses. In a response to these feuds, Richard Yu said that “Our customers have trust and confidence in us, It’s only politics guys which are trying to put pressure on us.”

However, Huawei managed to perform very well despite these countless hurdles last year.

Huawei also announced some new goodies that will launch in the upcoming few months. Huawei’s CEO Yu confirmed the company’s first foldable smartphone launch at Mobile World Conference by the end of February. It will become available for purchase by April and with Balong 5000 chipset competing against snapdragon X50 modem.

(Source)