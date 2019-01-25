Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play set to get Android 9 Pie update soon

After confirming the Android 9.0 Pie update for almost every compatible Moto devices, the company is preparing to rollout Moto G6 and G6 Play update very soon. After a long wait, finally, Motorola will push the Android Pie update to the respective devices in the upcoming week.

Although, Motorola Brazil has already started rolling out the update to the Moto G6 users in Brazil. The wide rollout will take place soon within a couple of weeks. Currently, the update is going through the final tests before it starts hitting the devices. As per the official changelog, it will carry various changes and feature additions on the device.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will get all the features of the Android 9 Pie such as refined permissions, new gestures, adaptive brightness, improved notifications, native notch support, app actions and adaptive battery. Moreover, it will feature January Security patch with new security measures. It has even fixed the Google Pay functionality which has been compromised in the past.

Well, the good news is that Motorola is in final development stages for Android 9.0 Pie update on Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. It will take a few weeks more before it starts rolling out to all the devices.

Additionally, Motorola plans to roll out the Android 9.0 Pie update almost on every Motorola device before Q2 2019. So, compatible Motorola devices will start getting it before Google announced the Android Q in Q2 2019. The Lenovo owned company has already updated various devices to the latest Android distribution.

