Huawei claims that smartphone shipments in 2018 crosses 206 million units

At the pre-MWC 2019 conference hosted by Huawei, the company has announced that it’s smartphone shipments for the year 2018 has crossed 206 million units. It is also being reported that the company’s consumer business revenue has reached $52 billion, which is the largest revenue of Huawei’s BG business.

Huawei further stated that the company sold more than 7.5 million units of Mate 20 series smartphones worldwide while it managed to sell 17 million units of the P20 series models.

The company further added its high-end mobile phones have made great process in term of influencing the global markets and performance. For the devices priced over $600 million, the company has managed to grab more than 10 percent share in 25 countries and regions around the world.

In November 2017, the company’s share for the high-end smartphones was around 7.2 percent, which increased to 12 percent in November last year.

According to the data revealed on 24th December, the company announced that its global smartphone shipments are expected to cross 200 million units in the year 2018, which represents an increase of around 66 times in the eight years.

At that time, Huawei had further revealed that the P20 series smartphones have shipped 16 million units while the Mate 20 series have shipped over five million units. Now, the recent data revealed by the company indicates that in just one month, the combined sales of both the smartphone models increased by 1 million and 2.5 million units respectively.

Meanwhile, the company is now gearing up to launch its foldable smartphone which is also expected to support 5G connectivity. The phone has been confirmed to get unveiled by the company during Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019). The smartphone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem.

Rumors surrounding Huawei’s foldable phone reveals that it will be sporting fold-out design and will come equipped with flexible OLED panels by China’s BOE display maker. When unfolded, it may offer a screen area of around 8 inches and when folded, it will offer a display of 5 inches. However, nothing has been officially revealed by the company so far.