Intel, MediaTek and Qualcomm key players in 5G modem chips supply

As the major smartphone manufacturers are looking forward to incorporating 5G technology into their devices. Currently, to serve the demand, only three chipmaker companies are leading the way to provide 5G technology solutions. Namingly Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are willing to provide 5G IPs, patents and modem chips to the manufacturers.

On the other hand, manufacturers are also keeping a watch and still waiting for the technologies to get mature enough before trying. Huawei, Samsung, and Apple seem reluctant of jumping into the bandwagon of 5G modem chipsets. The source claims that “Huawei, Samsung Electronics and Apple are reportedly still taking a wait-and-see attitude toward whether to jump on the bandwagon of 5G modem chipsets”.

Due to various barriers, whether they are related to finance, marketing or development, these three companies will lead the path to 5G mobile communication technologies. Moreover, during the first phase of 5G evolution, these companies will endeavour the growth.

In monetary terms, the new solutions are not providing any extra financial advantages. As per Taiwan IC designers, the development processes are not posing any bigger economic challenges but AI chips are raising significant effect on the overall spending. Even though the complications, performance improvements need an advanced Research and Development effort which needs more funds. This fund crunch is keeping the newcomers at a bay of developing the 5G modem chipsets.

“But more complicated tests, performance improvements and yield rate adjustments for modem chips require much more support, requiring chipmakers to drastically expand the scale of R&D teams.”

As far as the MediaTek is concerned, then it would leverage the high price/performance ratios to generate momentum in the growth. Even though, they are figuring out a new marketing strategy to make the most from the upcoming 5G wave.

Additionally, Samsung is preparing to launch a 5G supported smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset later this year. Huawei is also making efforts to launch 5G supported handset this year. There’s a lot of gossip going on in the market related to the 5G supported smartphones, but nothing is confirmed as of now.