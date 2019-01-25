Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro 2019 with Infinity-O display and SD710 SoC announced

Samsung has today announced a new smartphone in the South Korean market — Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019). This is the same smartphone that was launched as Galaxy A8s in China last month.

The phone comes in three color options — Blue, Gray, and Green and is priced at 599,500 Korean Won, which roughly converts to $533. The device will go on sale in Korea from 28th February.

As for the specifications, most of the phone’s specs are same as the Galaxy A8s. It features a 6.4-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s an Infinity-O punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 10nm octa-core upper mid-range processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the device is equipped with three cameras on its back — a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 24MP f/1.7 main sensor, and a 5MP f/2.2 sensor for real-time portrait effect. It also features a 24MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. There’s also a dedicated Bixby button on the side. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the company is also set to launch the Galaxy A8s FE in China on 14th February, which will be available in gradient colors. While one model will come with a gradient of yellow and pink while the other model will gradient of light-blue and light-pink.