Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone to be first available in Korea, color options leaked

Samsung has been working on its foldable smartphone since past few years and while it may not be the first one to launch the foldable smartphone, it is the most-awaited smartphone. The company is expected to launch its foldable smartphone later this year and whenever it launches, reports indicate that there will be a 5G variant as well.

The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung is expected to be named Samsung Galaxy Fold and the 5G Galaxy Fold is also speculated to makes its debut along with the standard version. While the company had previously said that the phone will be launched globally, it seems that the 5G model will be limited to South Korean initially as most markets won’t have live commercial 5G connectivity solutions.

According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Fold (SM-F907N) will be offered in South Korean and the network carriers have already completed deployment and are waiting on manufacturers to release compatible smartphones. Samsung will most likely be the first with the 5G Galaxy S10. It has already started working on this variant’s firmware for South Korea.

The report further adds that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be offered in four color options — Blue, Green, Silver, and Black. However, do note that the marketing terms for these color options may differ and there may also be additional color options.

The South Korean company has not yet revealed the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Fold but there’s a possibility that we’ll get to see the company’s foldable smartphone in February alongside the company’s flagship Galaxy S10-series phones.

Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 smartphone as well, which could be unveiled at the company’s upcoming Samsung Unboxed event on 20th February. As per the rumors, the 5G Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Fold will come with larger capacity batteries. We’ll have to wait for a few more weeks to know for sure.

