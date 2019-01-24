Huawei P30, P30 Pro juicy leak reveals OLED displays, Sony IMX600, periscope optical zoom, 3.5mm jack

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro phones from last year came with notched displays. Since then Huawei has launched a couple of phones with waterdrop notch screens. Hence, it is speculated that the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro phones will be equipped with waterdrop notch displays. Juicy details on the upcoming P30 series have been leaked by people who have tried the engineering samples.

The Huawei P20 series feature LCD panels, but the P30 and P30 Pro will be adopting OLED panels with waterdrop notch to offer bigger screen space. Both phones are expected to arrive with in-display fingerprint scanners. The P30 is expected to arrive with a 6.1-inch display whereas the P30 Pro may come with a 6.5-inch screen.

The Huawei P30 may come with triple cameras with Sony IMX600 as the primary sensor. The P30 Pro may come with quad camera setup with periscope module for achieving higher optical zoom. The quad camera module is also expected to feature a new Sony IMX 6-series sensor. Probably, it could be featuring the all new Sony IMX607 38-megapixel sensor.

The Kirin 980 chipset will be powering the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro handsets. The P30 will come with 8 GB of RAM whereas the P30 Pro will be arriving with 12 GB of RAM. Huawei had 40W charging available on the Mate 20 Pro smartphone. Instead of using 40W charging, the P30 series is expected to support 22.5W rapid charging. The P30 won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack, but there is no information on whether the P30 Pro will also feature it. The P30 series is expected to come equipped with EMUI 9.1 based Android 9 Pie OS.