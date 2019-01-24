Vivo APEX 2019 hands on pictures take us into the future; Check ’em out

Vivo first took us on a beautiful journey last year when it unveiled the Vivo APEX concept smartphone in China. The flagship took the concept of full-screen display design to another level entirely as it comes with an amazing screen-to-body ratio. The company has taken things to an all new level with the APEX 2019 that has just been unveiled. We bring you some hands-on pictures of the APEX 2019, thanks to Chinese website Anzhou.

The Vivo APEX 2019 continues to explore new technology, heading into the next generation while featuring a minimalist design. It doesn’t feature a charging port instead, it has some metal grooves at the back which can be used to charge the phone wirelessly.

The design utilises a fully CNC-integrated glass body with a range of cutouts which provides a super integrated visual experience. The edges are well chamfered in order to provide a comfortable grip.

Despite the sleek build, Vivo also worked on providing the APEX 2019 with waterproof and dustproof properties. The device lacks physical buttons but instead, it features touch-sensitive ones. There is also a “high-definition” linear motor to provide haptic feedback when using the buttons. It also comes with a screen fingerprint technology that works on any part of the screen. Read Also: Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626, dual cameras and 1,598 Yuan (~$235) announced

On the specification, the Vivo APEX 2019 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset which pairs with 12GB of RAM. The device will also be available in 512GB storage option. Since this is a concept phone, we may never see it launched officially. However, since the NEX was basically the Vivo APEX with a different name, the same pathway may be followed with the APEX 2019. Before then, do feast your eyes on more of the hands-on pictures from below.

