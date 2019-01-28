OnePlus 6T users complaining of sudden battery drain

It seems, nowadays OnePlus devices are running from some bad days. Recently, OnePlus 5/5T devices got bootloop issues after updating to Android 9.0 Pie. Now, OnePlus 6T users are complaining about a sudden battery drain inside their handsets. There are many different complaints that users have posted on the Reddit.

Some users have complained that they are having this issue for a couple of days. Their device’s battery has been cut off in half over the past few days. Users even troubleshooted their device using appropriate steps and guides, but nothing availed to respite. Mainly, users tried to enable background restrictions, clearing cache, updating phone to the latest build and a few other things.

While other user revealed that his total screen-on time has tremendously decreased from 6-7 hours to about 4 hours. Another user said that his OnePlus 6T is also suffering from heating problem along with sudden battery drain. Although in the end, some users managed to solve the issue by factory resetting their phone.

Overall, many users are reeling from similar kind of problems on OnePlus 6T. Despite the fact that it carries the largest battery of 3700 mAh capacity on any OnePlus device, the overall standby time has reduced significantly.

The reason is still unknown, but the users are continuously sharing their problems on Reddit. There might be some underlying issue that is causing such a battery discharge. We expect OnePlus to roll out an update fixing this battery bug. Moreover, users who don’t want to wait for an official update, they can factory reset their device to cure the sudden battery discharge on OnePlus 6T.

Well, how many users are having a similar problem on their OnePlus 6T device?

(Source, Via)