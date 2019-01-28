Redmi X leaked poster hints February 15 launch

The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to go official after the Redmi brand was established as a separated brand. In the coming month, the Chinese manufacturer will be announcing the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. A leaked poster of the Redmi X smartphone has surfaced on Weibo. The poster only reveals two things about the smartphone. First, it will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and the second is that it will be announced on Feb. 15.

The Chinese text below the large-sized Redmi X translates to “national screen fingerprint scanner mobile phone.” There is no information available on the specifications of the smartphone. Redmi is reportedly working on a Snapdragon 855 mobile platform powered smartphone.

Could it be the Redmi X phone? There is no direct evidence to prove it. Since the leaked poster only highlights the in-screen fingerprint scanner feature than the performance prowess of the Redmi X, it does not seem to be a SD855 powered flagship phone. However, it could be a better phone than the Redmi Note 7 or Note 7 Pro that feature rear-mounted fingerprint scanners. The Snapdragon 660 chipset powers the Note 7 whereas the Note 7 Pro could be fueled by Snapdragon 710 chipset. Probably, the Snapdragon 710 could be the chipset that will power the Redmi X phone.

Redmi is yet to confirm on the existence of Redmi X phone. Hence, it is recommended to wait for newer reports to confirm whether such a really exists. Also, Redmi is yet to confirm a launch date for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone will come equipped with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor found on the Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 has a notched display of 6.3 inches. The Snapdragon 660 powers the phone with up to 6 GB of RAM. It comes with an internal storage of up to 64 GB. The MIUI 10 based Android 9 Pie is available preinstalled on the device. The rear side of the phone features 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. For shooting selfies, it has a selfie camera of 13-megapixel. It is packed with a 4,000mAh battery that is enabled with support for rapid charging through USB-C. Redmi is expected to debut the new 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition of the Note 7 with a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (~$203) later this week.