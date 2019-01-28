Nubia executive confirms 5G smartphone will launch this year

Some Chinese smartphone manufacturers have already confirmed they will launch 5G smartphones this year. Xiaomi, Vivo, and Huawei are examples. Today, Nubia has also announced it will launch a 5G phone this year.

The announcement was made by Ni Fei, CEO of Nubia, at an interview. According to the top executive, Nubia has been working on 5G technology as far back as 2016 and has received patents for some of its technologies. They had a test run last year and are ready to launch a product for consumers this year.

He also revealed they worked with Qualcomm during development and were able to achieve some key technological breakthroughs with the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Nubia says their products in the 5G era will combine AI, IoT, and 5G for a well-rounded experience. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the name of the first 5G smartphone. If we were to take a guess, we would say the Nubia Z19 will be its first 5G smartphone.

