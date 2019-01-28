Pop-up selfie camera phone, the Vivo NEX “discontinued” in India

The Vivo NEX is known for its selfie camera which slides out the top of the device thanks to an electric motor. The design was Vivo’s solution to an all-screen device with “no-bezels”. Reports say Vivo will no longer sell the phone in India.

The NEX is imported into India but a source revealed to 91Mobiles that Vivo will no longer bring it into the country. Vivo is also planning to clear the remaining stock it has on its hands. Seeing as the NEX is less than a year old, it is surprising why Vivo has decided to stop selling it. Our guess is that it was probably not well-received as they expected. However, there are reports that it is because another pop-up selfie camera phone is on the way.

The second pop-up selfie camera phone is the Vivo V15 Pro, a successor to the Vivo V11 Pro. We do not expect the V15 Pro to be a flagship phone since its predecessor isn’t one. The V11 Pro does pack some high-end features such as a Super-AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner but it is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor which is a mid-range chipset.

READ MORE: Vivo APEX 2019 announced: Full-screen fingerprint unlock, Glass unibody, 5G, Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM & Magnetic Charger

The V15 Pro is expected to be powered by an upper mid-range processor such as the Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 675 or even the Snapdragon 710 processor. So technically, its arrival should have no effect on the sales of the NEX.

The V15 Pro will come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras and retain the audio jack according to reports.

(Source)