Nubia Red Magic Mars to launch in the US (and Europe) for $399 on Jan. 31

Yesterday we reported that Nubia would be at this year’s edition of CES showing off its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic Mars. The manufacturer has now announced the release date for the phone in new markets.

If you live in the US, Nubia says the Red Magic Mars will be available for purchase starting January 31 for $399. This comes as a surprise since Nubia didn’t officially launch the original Red Magic in the US save for when people could pre-order it on Indiegogo.

Now, residents of the US will be able to buy the phone on the dedicated website for Nubia’s gaming smartphones, redmagic.gg. The $399 price is for the base model which has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Nubia says the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 10GB RAM + 256GB models will also be available but their prices have not been announced yet.

The phone will also go on sale in Europe on the same day but Nubia didn’t reveal the price. The official press statement also says it will be available in other regions too but doesn’t say when.

READ MORE: Nubia’s Red Magic starts offering doorstep service in India

The Nubia Red Magic Mars will compete with the Razer Phone 2 which sells for over $700 and the ROG Phone which starts at over $800. Both these phones have additional features and more RAM and storage that the Red Magic Mars lacks but all three are powered by the same chipset – the Snapdragon 845.

(Source, Via)