Nubia’s Red Magic starts offering doorstep service in India

Nubia, which is the sub-brand of Chinese manufacturer ZTE, announced its first gaming smartphone — Red Magic in India last month. Just a month after its launch, the company has now announced that it will offer doorstep service to its customers in India.

Using this newly introduced service, the customers of Red Magic can now get their smartphones picked up from home and serviced for an uninterrupted gaming experience, said the company in a statement. Currently, the service is being introduced in a pilot phase.

To avail the service, the customers will need to just visit the service section of Red Magic official website and fill a form. With this, the process of getting the device collected from the customer’s doorstep beings and then it is delivered to the nearest service center.

According to the company, once the device is collected, it is repaired within 24-48 hours and is shipped back. Initially, the service will be available in Delhi, Indore, Haryana, Faridabad, Jaipur, Noida, Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Thane.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone was launched in India last month and is being sold exclusively through Amazon for a price of Rs. 29,999, which roughly converts to $430. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an edge-to-edge 2.5D NEG T2X-1 screen, 18:9 aspect ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. It packs along with 8GB RAM and 128GB dual-channel flash memory. The Nubia Red Magic comes with a GameBoost mode, which frees up memory-intensive resources and delivers higher frame rates.

For photography, there’s a 24-megapixel Samsung 5K2X7SX rear camera sensor with 0.9μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and supports 4K video recording at 30fps and slow-motion 720p video recording at 120fps. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel SK Hynix HI-846 sensor with 1.12μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

It comes with DTS Technology and Smart Amplifier system for an immersive sound experience. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,800mAh battery which can provide up to 7 hours of gameplay on a single charge.