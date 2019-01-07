Lenovo and Nubia confirm they will be at CES 2019 to showcase their latest phones

CES 2019 officially begins tomorrow and Lenovo Mobile and Nubia just confirmed they will be at the event. Both manufacturers will be bringing their latest smartphones.

Lenovo confirmed it will be at the show which holds in Las Vegas and they will be bringing along the Lenovo Z5s. The Lenovo Z5s was released last month as Lenovo’s first phone with triple rear cameras.

The Z5s sports a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 display with a water-drop notch. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The triple rear cameras are a 16MP f/1.8 wide angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. You also get a 16MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,300mAh battery and ZUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Although Lenovo says it is taking the phone to the US, the possibility of it getting a North American launch is low or even non-existent. The Motorola brand is what Lenovo pushes in the US and there is no inclination that will change soon.

Nubia, on the other hand, will likely be taking its latest gaming phone, the Red Magic Mars, to CES 2019. It has been counting down to the event on its official Twitter and the posters say “Next-gen Mobile Gaming”.

The Red Magic Mars has a 6-inch 1080 x 2160 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB/8GB/10GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. A single 16MP camera sits on its back and there is an 8MP camera for selfies.

The phone has a customizable LED strip on the back right below the fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3,800mAh battery, runs Android Pie, DTS surround audio, stereo speakers, 4D Shock haptic feedback, and two touch-sensitive buttons on the side that act as shoulder buttons.

Nubia already said the Red Magic Mars will get a global launch but there is no confirmation the US will be one of the markets it will be available in.

