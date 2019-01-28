Xiaomi Mi 9 February launch hinted; May debut with triple rear cameras and in-screen fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi President Lin Bin and CEO Lei Jun have constantly teasing the number “9120” on Weibo. The Weibo post by Xiaomi’s Product Tang Weng Thomas that reads “the year of 9102 will be Mi 9 (translated text)” has sparked to rumors that the Mi smartphone will be debuting on Feb. 19.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has been releasing hits new Weibo posts through an unknown Mi device which suggests that the company could be gearing up to introduce the Mi 9. Rumors have it that compared to previous years, the Mi 9 will be debuting earlier this year. At the same time, leaked Mi 9 teasers are now doing rounds on Weibo. The teasers do not neither reveal the exact launch date nor the February arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 9. However, the leaked posters do reveal the key features of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The below posters show that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be arriving with triple rear cameras. Also, it will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Earlier this month, Lei Jun had teased that the Mi 9 would be equipped with faster charging technology.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 with 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The Snapdragon 855 will power the phone with up to 6 GB of RAM. It may include 3,500mAh battery. It may feature Sony IMX586 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 3D ToF lens equipped with triple camera setup and 24-megapixel frontal shooter.

The Feb. 19 date is just ahead of Samsung’s Feb. 20 unveil event that it will be using to announce the Galaxy S10 series. Some rumors claim that the South Korean company will also unleash its first foldable phone to the world. Samsung’s foldable phone may look like a conventional smartphone, but when opened like a book, its 7.3-inch inner display. There is a possibility that Xiaomi will debut its foldable phone on Feb. 19 before Samsung reveals its foldable device. Xiaomi’s foldable device has a unique dual-folding design which makes it possible to fold it from left and right sides. There is no confirmation on whether Xiaomi’s foldable device will be called Xiaomi Mi Dual Flex or Xioami Mi MIX Flex or will have some other name.

It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi introduces Mi 9 or its foldable phone on Feb. 19. Hence, it is advisable to wait for further teasers from the company to know more on Feb. 19 launch.