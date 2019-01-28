Redmi could launch 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 this week in China

Earlier this month, Redmi Note 7 smartphone was launched in China — the first device from Redmi after it split from the parent company Xiaomi to work independently. The phone comes with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage but it seems that 128GB storage variant is launching soon.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun started a survey to know which is the most popular Redmi Note 7 variant. The poll also includes two unreleased models with 128GB internal storage — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. While the 4GB + 128GB model has been approved by TENAA, the 6GB + 128GB model emerged as a fan favorite.

Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch the 128GB storage model of Redmi Note 7 in China this week. It could launch either of the two — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Previous reports indicate that the phones will be priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$206) and 1,599 Yuan (~$235) respectively.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a premium glass body and a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

Redmi has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, which needs to be purchased separately, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.